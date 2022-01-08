Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Flights operating from Srinagar Airport were delayed due to low visibility triggered by rain and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The continued snowfall has reduced the visibility at our airport. The snowfall is likely to continue till 11 am. All operations shall be delayed. Kindly bear with us," tweeted the Srinagar Airport.

Earlier, Srinagar Aiport had informed that all flights at the airport are delayed due to low visibility on Thursday.

"All flights at Srinagar Airport are delayed due to low visibility. The operations will commence on weather improvement," tweeted Srinagar Airport.

Earlier on Wednesday, parts of Jammu and Kashmir experienced light rainfall and snowfall.

According to the India Meteorological Department predicted on Wednesday, "Precipitation observed (in cm): Jammu & Kashmir: Batote & Banihal-4 each, Gulmarg & Katra3 each, Pahalgaon & Qazi Gund-2 each, Kupwara, Baderwah & Jammu-1 each".