J-K: Encounter breaks out in Srinagar's Nowgam
Published on: 3 minutes ago
Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): An encounter has started between the security forces and the militants in the Nowgam area of Srinagar in the wee hours of Wednesday, informed the Jammu and Kashmir police.
"Encounter has started in Nowgam area of Srinagar. Police and security forces operation underway," Kashmir Zone Police said in a Tweet.
Further details are awaited.
