New Delhi: The National Conference (NC) on Monday rejected the draft recommendations of the Jammu and Kashmir Delimitation Commission proposing six new seats to the Jammu region and only one in Kashmir valley.

The delimitation committee met on Monday with its associate members at Ashok Hotel, New Delhi to discuss the future course of delimitation exercise but the meeting ended with yet another stalemate manifesting the chaotic political climate prevailing in J-K post the abrogation of Article 370.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, National Conference GS, Ali Mohammed Sagar informed that NC completely rejects draft recommendation of the J-K delimitation committee in totality.

Expressing his anguish and displeasure over the proposed draft, Sagar said that "the distribution of newly created assembly constituencies with 6 going to Jammu and 1 to Kashmir is totally unacceptable". He further said that "9 seats are being given to ST and 7 to SC".

On reservation for Kashmiri Pandits and others, Sagar rued that "now there's only reservation and nothing is left for us now".

When being asked about the future course, he reiterated that the NC rejects the draft on all grounds and the future course would be decided by the party leadership under Dr. Abdullah.

Taking a jibe at the proposed draft, Omar Abdullah tweeted, "The draft recommendation of the J&K delimitation commission is unacceptable. The distribution of newly created assembly constituencies with 6 going to Jammu & only 1 to Kashmir is not justified by the data of the 2011 census".

"It is deeply disappointing that the commission appears to have allowed the political agenda of the BJP to dictate its recommendations rather than the data which should have been its only consideration. Contrary to the promised “scientific approach” it’s a political approach", he further added.

Speaking in a similar tone, People's Conference leader Sajad lone tweeted "The recommendations of the delimitation commission are totally unacceptable. They reek of bias. What a shock for those who believe in democracy.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah along with party leaders Mohammad Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masudi and BJP Jugal Kishore Sharma took part in the meeting.

Also read: Have no faith in delimitation commission: Mehbooba