Jammu: As part of its preparations for the annual Amarnath yatra, authorities in Jammu and Kashmir have directed the Border Roads Organisation to clear snow from the twin routes leading to the 3,880 metre high holy cave shrine before the end of April. The yatra usually starts in June or July from the traditional 48-km long Nunwan-Pahalgam in Anantnag district and 14-km shorter Baltal in Ganderbal district, depending on the clearance of tracks and weather conditions.

Chairing the 12th high-level committee meeting of Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) here, Chief Secretary A K Mehta stressed on marking the disaster prone areas on both the routes and ensure that utilities are not established in such areas, an official spokesperson said. Mehta directed officials to take necessary assistance from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) in this regard so that they could certify that no utility has been erected in such zones, the official said.

The BRO was directed to clear the snow from the roads on both the axis of Chandanwadi and Baltal before the end of April so that other departments are able to carry out their activities smoothly, the spokesperson said. The chief secretary urged all the departments, including the Shrine Board, to prepare well ahead of the commencement of the yatra for its successful conduct this year.

He asked the divisional and district administration to take every measure for risk mitigation. The chief secretary asked the deputy commissioners concerned to facilitate all the service providers so that the facilities created at each location are appropriate and sufficient for both the devotees and facilitators, the official said.

He advised them to work in coordination with each other and use the work window very efficiently so that every facility is ready by mid June, the spokesperson said. He stressed on focusing more on stabilization of slopes in vulnerable stretches, construction of foot bridges along the yatra track, repairing safety railings and removal of slips and installation of signages for the safety and ease of pilgrims.

The Detailed Project Reports of the works to be taken in hand for successful conduct of the yatra should be given timely administrative approval, Mehta said. He stressed on creating health facilities with appropriate bed capacity at each location with allied facilities like oxygen supply, X-ray, ECG and others as per the actual requirement, the official said. He also asked for the trial running of all the helipads on both the routes well before time. (PTI)