Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir): Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday interacted with the hundreds of youths and local citizens while addressing the "Sahi Raasta" programme organised by the Indian Army in Pattan, Baramulla.The cultural programme encourages youth to stay away from bad activities and indulge themselves in moral deeds. In this session, youth and locals share their experiences of transforming their ideologies.

Speaking on the occasion, Sinha said, "The number of youths and locals attending the programme will be increased in future. We will train 5,000 children for their bright future here."He also lauded the Army and the security forces for their efforts towards maintaining peace and harmony in Jammu and Kashmir, also bringing misguided youth back on to the right path.

The programme has been organised by the Indian Army in collaboration with the UT administration and aims to bring the misguided youth back to normal life and provide them opportunities for a bright future and remove their misconceptions via counselling with experts.

(ANI)