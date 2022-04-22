Srinagar: A 22-year-old local youth was found dead in an apple orchard in the New colony area of Sopore in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday morning, reports said.

As per reports, the body was spotted by local residents of the area lying in the orchard and informed the police accordingly.

Police identified the deceased as Umar Farooq Shosha, son of Farooq Ahmad Shosha, of New colony Sopore. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigation initiated in this regard. The youth had reportedly gone missing on Thursday.

