Jammu: A woman was killed and two others injured after the car they were traveling in met with an accident in J&K's Rajouri district on Wednesday, reports said.

As per the reports, the car bearing registration number JK11D-8159 met with an accident near the Tralla Rehan area, leading to the death of a woman on the spot. The deceased woman has been identified as Shahnaz Akhter. Two others injured were identified as Ikhlaq Hussain and Nazia Akhter. They have been shifted to GMC Rajouri while police have registered a case and started an investigation.

