Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir government has withdrawn all posts referred for selection to the public service commission (PSC) and the service selection board (SSB) which were referred for selection before October last year. In a letter addressed to PSC and SSB, the general administration department (GAD) has advised the two selection bodies that all posts referred to them prior to October 31, 2019, for which selections have still not been made, shall stand withdrawn.

"All posts referred to JKPSC/SSB prior to 31.10.2019, for which selections have not been finalized till date, as also the posts in which there are litigations and the cases are pending in Hon'ble court shall be deemed to have been withdrawn with immediate effect", the administrative council headed by Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha decided in its meeting.

The GAD has asked the two selection bodies to follow the decision of the administrative council in letter and spirit. It must be mentioned that selections for all the gazetted government jobs in J&K are made by the PSC while candidates for non-gazetted jobs are made by the SSB.