Rajouri (J&K): Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Rajouri to address a public rally on Tuesday, while he is on a three-day visit to the state. Meanwhile, the internet services in the Rajouri district were suspended temporarily ahead of his arrival. The authorities cited fear of "services to be misused by anti-national elements that may cause deterioration in public order" as the reason for temporary internet suspension.

Amit Shah arrived in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday for a three-day visit. He is scheduled to hold another public rally in Baramulla apart from Rajouri. He also paid a visit to the Vaishno Devi temple here before reaching Rajouri, and is also likely to chair a high-level security meeting in Srinagar later.

This is Shah's first visit to the holy cave shrine after being appointed as the Union Home Minister. His visit coincides with the ninth day of the ongoing Navratri festival.

Further details are awaited.