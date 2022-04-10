Srinagar: J&K Traffic Police has advised people against riding two-wheelers without helmets warning them of hefty fine and disqualification from holding license. An advisory issued by the Traffic Police warned the two-wheeler riders that a fine of Rs 1000 will be imposed on those found without protective helmets.

It said that the violators shall be disqualified from holding licenses for three months. Likewise, a pillion rider without helmet shall be fined Rs 500 for the first offense and Rs 1500 for subsequent offenses under the Motor Vehicle Act.

The Traffic Police Department urged the two-wheeler riders and pillion riders to wear helmets for their own safety and evade fine under the MVA.

