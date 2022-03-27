Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday ordered an inquiry against two officials for alleged bribery in the Srinagar district. Police constable Sarshad Ahmed and SPO stationed in the Nishat area here were charged for accepting a Rs 50,000 bribe against a complaint lodged by a contractor in relation to the tickets of the popular Tulip Gardens in Srinagar. The police officials had issued orders for an inquiry into the matter after receiving the complaint from the contractor.

SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal, who is in charge of the case, said, "We have given directions for an investigation into the matter. Meanwhile, SHO Raees Ahmed Wani from the Nishat police station has been sacked. Inspector Muhammad Iqbal is ordered to replace him." The SSP further clarified that though no officer has been arrested, inquiry orders have been issued.

The Tulip Gardens here, a major tourist spot in the state, has recently been opened to the public. Thousands of tourists visit this garden every year generating a considerable revenue, while the Horticulture Department contracts the ticket for this garden through tendering.

