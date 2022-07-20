Srinagar: Two non-local laborers were injured in a blast, reportedly by an undetected explosive device, from a past encounter in the Tahab area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Wednesday. As per local inputs, the blast took place when the two laborers were digging a pit where an encounter had taken place in the past and the explosive device had gone unnoticed.

The duo identified as Muhammad Ishtiaq, son of Mohammad Kareem-Ud-Din, and Ranjeet Kumar Ram, son of Mahinder Ram, both residents of Bihar, suffered injuries on hand and foot and have been shifted to a Srinagar hospital where they are said to be stable. Police have launched a probe into the incident.