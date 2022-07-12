Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir): Two militants were killed on Monday night in an encounter that broke out after a joint cordon and searches operation was launched by Police, Army and CRPF in the Reban area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district. The action was reportedly initiated on specific information regarding the presence of militants in Awantipora.

During the search operation, as the joint search party approached the spot, the hiding militants fired indiscriminately upon the army officials which was retaliated effectively. At the end of the ensuing encounter, two militants -- recognised as Kaisar Rashid Koka from Tengpora, Kaigam and Ishaq Ahmad Lone from Lelhar, Pulwama -- were reported dead.

Preliminary investigation revealed that both the terrorists belong to the proscribed terror outfit JeM and have been involved in several terror crime cases including attacks on Police and security forces and civilian atrocities.

Also read: J&K: Two militants killed in encounter in Awantipora

Based on the initial interrogation, the police found that one of the militants, Kaisar Rashid Koka, has been active in terror activities since 2018 and had ex-filtrated to Pakistan. After acquiring arms and ammunition and training, he infiltrated back to Kashmir valley and was active in the areas of Awantipora, Pulwama. He was involved in an IED attack at Larmoo Awantipora on May 2 in which two CRPF personnel got injured.

The other deceased, Ishaq Ahmad Lone was a hybrid Militant and was also involved in several cases including attacks on police and security forces and civilian atrocities.

The police officials also reportedly recovered incriminating materials, arms and ammunition from the site of encounter. All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.

In this regard, a case under relevant sections of law has been registered and an investigation has been initiated. People are requested to cooperate with Police till the area at the encounter site is completely sanitized and cleared of all the explosive materials.