Rajouri (J&K): Two militants were killed near an army camp in Rajouri during an encounter early morning on Friday, informed police officials.

As informed by ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh, an exchange of fire was triggered at the army camp in Pargal in the Darhal area of Rajouri after some miscreants tried to cross the fence of the camp early this morning.

As soon as the exchange of fire took place, additional parties from the army's side were despatched for the location located 6 km from Darhal PS. As two of the militants got killed during the incident, two police officials were also injured and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

The identities and associations of the deceased are yet to be ascertained while an investigation into the matter is underway.