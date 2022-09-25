Srinagar (J&K): Amid the ongoing ceasefire between India and Pakistan, Jammu and Kashmir police on Sunday said that they have killed two militants in an encounter near the Line of Control in Tekri Nar of Machil Kupwara district.

The police said the identity of the killed militants is being ascertained adding that weapons were recovered from the slain. “Army and Kupwara Police neutralised two terrorists near LoC at Tekri Nar in Machil area of Kupwara. Identification of the killed terrorists being ascertained. 02 AK 47 rifles, 02 pistols & 04 hand grenades recovered. Further details shall follow,” police tweeted. (Further details awaited)