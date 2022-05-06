Budgam/Srinagar (J&K): Two associates of the banned Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH)were arrested during a joint operation by Jammu and Kashmir Police and the CRPF in the Budgam district of central Kashmir on Friday. According to police, the accused were arrested during operations against militants conducted by Jammu and Kashmir Police and 62nd RR and 43rd Battalion CRPF in the Hora area of ​​Budgam.

Police said that the two accused have been identified as Amir Manzoor Badu, son of Manzoor Ahmed Badu, and Shahid Rasool Ganai, son of Rasool Ganai, resident of Safapura Ganderbal. They also said that incriminating material related to AGuH along with a hand grenade and an AK-47 round was recovered from them. A case has been lodged at Budgam police station and further investigation is underway.

Meanwhile, a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) hybrid militant and his associate were arrested in the Baramulla district. A police spokesman said that upon receiving specific information regarding the movement of terrorists, a checkpoint was set up by security forces, near Hilltop Cheradari in Baramulla.

He also said that upon spotting the security forces, the two accused tried to flee but were captured. The accused have been identified as Ashiq Hossain Lone, a resident of Hyder Mohalla Ushkara Baramulla, and Uzair Amin Ganie, a resident of Kanthbagh Baramulla.

Police said that incriminating materials along with arms and ammunition including a magazine, eight live rounds, two hand grenades, and two UBGL grenades, were seized from them. They also said that the initial investigation has revealed that the arrested obtained the arms and ammunition through some foreign terrorists with the intention to carry out terrorist activities in Baramulla and its adjacent areas. A case has been lodged.

(With agency inputs)

Also read:Amid tight border patrol, militant groups resort to recruit local J&K youths on massive scale