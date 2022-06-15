Shopian (J&K): Two terrorists linked with the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba were killed on Wednesday morning in an encounter that broke out late at night in the Kanjiular area of Shopian. One of the killed terrorists has been identified as Jan Mohd Lone, who has been ascertained to be involved in several terror crimes in the past, including the recent killing of the Bank Manager Vijay Kumar on June 2, the Jammu and Kashmir Police informed.

The police officials took to Twitter to inform about the encounter. "#ShopianEncounterUpdate: 02 #terrorists linked with proscribed #terror outfit LeT killed. Identification is being ascertained. Further details shall follow. @JmuKmrPolice," the tweet read.

Also read: Panic-stricken govt employees protest, demand transfer to home districts

An encounter broke out in the Kanjiular area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Wednesday, said the Kashmir Zone Police. Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces jointly conducted the operation. Earlier on Tuesday, two terrorists were killed in an encounter that broke out in the Bemina area of Srinagar. The terrorists were linked with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). One policeman also sustained minor injuries in the encounter.

Vijay Kumar who worked as a manager at the Ellaqui Dehati Bank was shot dead by some terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district on June 2, thereby marking the beginning of a spree of similar killings in the valley. The bank manager's death had triggered unrest and tense atmosphere in the area.