Baramulla: Police along with Army on Saturday claimed to have arrested two active LeT militants along with arms and ammunition in north Kashmir's Baramulla district. A police spokesman identified the accused as Irshad Ahmad Mir, son of Abdul Rehman Mir, a noted militant, and Zahid Bashir, son of Bashir Ahmad, both residents of the Nehalpora Pattan area of Baramulla.

Police said that “incriminating materials including two Chinese Pistols, 18 live rounds, and 2 magazines have been recovered from their possession adding a case under relevant sections of law and investigation has been initiated. SSP Baramulla, Rayees Bhat said that Irshad and Zahid had gone missing and subsequently joined the LeT.

The security forces acted “sensibly” while apprehending the duo he said, "as they aimed their weapons at the security forces”.

