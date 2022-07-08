Rajouri(J&K): Two persons died after their vehicle was swept away by flash floods in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir. Officials said that a truck driver and his helper died in the incident which took place in Darhalli Nallah in Rajouri on intervening Thursday and Friday night.

Also read:At least 2 dead, 48 injured after bus falls in deep gorge in J&K's Udhampur

They also said that the deceased identified as Sajad Ahmed, son of Mohd Aslam, and Abrar Ahmed, son of Jamal Din, are both residents of Soker Kotranka and were washed away in Dharhali Nallah while loading sand in the truck. “When the sand was being loaded, the water level suddenly increased in Nallah, which led to the incident,” they said. Officials said that following a joint rescue operation by police, SDRF, and the Army, the bodies of the two deceased were recovered.