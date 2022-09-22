Sopore (J&K): The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday late evening said that they have arrested two active hybrid militants along with arms and ammunition in Sopore area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district. According to police a joint team of police, Army’s 22 RR and CRPF’s 179 BN during a cordon and search operation arrested two active hybrid militants in Botingoo area of Sopore.

Police said that they recovered incriminating materials including one pistol, magazine, eight pistol rounds and a grenade from their possession. The arrested has been identified as Imtiyaz Ahmad Ganai son of Abdul Rahim Ganai and Waseem Ahmad Lone son of Ghulam Rasool Lone.

They are both residents of Botingoo, officials said. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered at Sopore Police Station and further investigation has been taken up in this regard, police said.