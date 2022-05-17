Sopore (J&K): Security Forces on Monday arrested two active hybrid militants of LeT along with arms and ammunition in Sopore town of Baramulla district. A joint team of Police, Army’s 22 RR, and CRPF’s 179 Bn during a Naka arrested two active hybrid militants at Fruit Mandi crossing of Sopore town.

Incriminating material including pistol and live ammunition were also recovered from his possession. The arrested militants have been identified as Mubashir Manzoor and Abid Ayub Dar and are residents of the Nowpora area of Sopore. A case has been registered against them and investigations are underway.

