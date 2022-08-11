Jammu: Three soldiers were killed in a suicide attack by two militants, who were also gunned down by the soldiers at an army camp in Parghal area of J&K's Rajouri district on Thursday, Army said. ADGP Jammu Zone Mukesh Singh said that an exchange of fire was triggered at the army camp in Pargal in the Darhal area of Rajouri after some terrorists tried to cross the fence of the camp early this morning.

As soon as the exchange of fire took place, additional parties from the army's side were despatched for the location located 6 km from Darhal PS. As two of the militants got killed during the incident, five police officials were also injured and are currently receiving treatment at a hospital.

Mohd Aslam, SSP, Rajouri detailing the incident said that during the early hours of today, alert sentries of the Indian Army post at Parghal, District Rajouri, (J&K) detected suspicious persons approaching their post taking advantage of the inclement weather and dense foliage.

J&K: Three soldiers, two militants killed in attack on Army camp in Rajouri

“The sentries challenged the two terrorists who threw grenade while attempting to gain entry inside the post. However alert troops cordoned the area and engaged them in a fire fight thereby pinning them,” he said. “In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists were neutralised. Six soldiers of Indian Army were injured in the operation out of which, three bravehearts succumbed to their injuries while repulsing this suicide attack by terrorists,” he added.

Also read: One RPF trooper killed, another injured in Pulwama militant attack

The slain soldiers have been identified Sub Rajendra Prasad, resident of Village- Maligoven, PO- Kashim Pura, District- Jhunjhunu (Rajasthan), Rifleman Lakshmanan D, resident of Village- T Pudupatti, PO- Thummakundu, District- Madurai (Tamil Nadu) and Rifleman Manoj Kumar, resident of Village- Shahjahanpur, PO- Chandpur, District- Faridabad (Haryana).

“Indian Army salute the Bravehearts, for their supreme sacrifice in line of duty. The Nation will always remain indebted to them for the supreme sacrifice and devotion to duty,” Army said.

In a statement issued after the attack, Jammu-based White Knight Corps said the operation in Parghal, Rajauri District which led to elimination of two terrorists who had planned a Suicide Attack further led to large recoveries to include 2 AK 47 9 Magazines 300 Rounds 5 Grenades Other Administrative Stores.