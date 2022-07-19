Srinagar(Jammu and Kashmir): A Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror network was unmasked and seven members of the outfit were arrested in Jammu and Rajouri districts, said ADGP Mukesh Singh while addressing a press conference in Jammu on Monday. Most of the terror cases in Jammu province have reportedly been resolved with the busting of these three LeT modules.

"We have busted three terror modules of LeT which were running on instructions from across the border. Seven members of the terror network have been arrested. This has given a setback to the LeT in Jammu," Singh said. He further informed that a huge quantity of arms and ammunition including 2 IEDs were recovered from the site of the arrest.

Two modules were busted in the Rajouri district where five members of the LeT were arrested. Whereas one module was busted in the Jammu district where two LeT members were nabbed, the ADGP said.

The officer further informed that the module busted in Jammu was in operation for over two years in the Khatika Talab area in the city. It was involved in the collection and ferrying of weapons and explosives being dropped via drones from the Pakistani side along the International Border and was being operated by one Faisal Muneer of Khatika Talab. Muneer was being directed by LeT terrorist Bashir of Doda, currently in Pakistan, and another terrorist code-named Albert, the ADGP added.