Srinagar: District Police Budgam in central Kashmir on Friday arrested two thieves, who snatched the cellphone of a mason from Bihar, and a shopkeeper. In an official handout, a police spokesman said that one Mohammad Dilshad son of Mohammad Nayeem resident of Shumra Bihar presently working as Mason at Nasrullahpora Budgam has lodged a complaint with Police Station Budgam stating that two unknown persons have snatched his cell phone.

Upon his complaint, an FIR under relevant sections of law stands was registered at police station Budgam and an investigation was set into motion, police said. Later, the accused Shabir Ahmad Dar alias Shab Chela, son of Ali Mohammad Dar, and Abdul Rashid Rather alias Resh Mattoo, son of Mohammad Subhan Rather both residents of Nasralluhpora were arrested by a team led by investigating officer PSI Adil Ahmad within 24 hours of the incident.

Upon disclosure of arrested persons, eight snatched mobiles phones were recovered, said police. During questioning, they revealed that stolen cell phones were sold to one shopkeeper namely Irshad Ahmad Dar son of Gulzar Ahmad Dar residents of Pathanpora Nasralluhpora who also has been arrested in the said case, added.