Kupwara (J&K): Three militants affiliated with the banned terrorist organization Al- Badr were arrested on Sunday after they were intercepted by a joint party of Jammu and Kashmir Police, 92 CRPF, and 32 RR at Wangam crossing on the National Highway.

Police said that upon preliminary investigation, the terrorists have been identified as Nazim Ah Bhat, Siraj din Khan and Adil Gull. According to a police statement, all the three arrested are residents of Khaipora, Kralgund, and one pistol with a magazine, eight rounds, and two hand grenades were recovered from them.

"On preliminary questioning, the individuals were identified as 1. Nazim Ah Bhat, s/o Gh Mohd Bhat, 2. , s/o Bashir Ah Khan, 3. Adil Gull s/o Gh Mohidin Wani, all residents of Khaipora, Kralgund. On their search, one (01) pistol along with magazine and eight (08) rounds, and two (02) hand grenades were recovered from their possession," the statement read.

It also said that preliminary investigation revealed that the three accused are affiliated with the banned terrorist organization Al- Badr and that they were assigned the of carrying out terrorist acts in the area by Pakistan-based handlers.

"In this regard, FIR no. 40/2022 U/S 7/25 I A Act,18, 38 ULAP Act of P/S Kralgund has been registered. Preliminary investigation suggests that the trio is affiliated with the banned terrorist organization Al- Badr and that they were assigned tasks by Pakistan-based handlers to carry out terrorist acts in the area. Further investigation has been set in motion," police said.