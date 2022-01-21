Srinagar (J&K): The painful memories of the massacre that took place on January 21, 1990, at Gawkadal area of ​​Srinagar are still fresh and continue to haunt the victims. Although official figures put the death toll at 21, human rights groups say 51 people were killed and about 250 civilians were injured - 32 years ago today, on January 21 - at the Gawkadal area of ​​Srinagar.

A report released by the International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Jammu and Kashmir states that although an FIR (No. 3/1990) was lodged in connection with the said case, no investigation has been conducted so far.

As per the locals, "On the morning of January 21, 1990, reports began circulating in Srinagar that women had been molested during a night raid in the Chota Bazaar area. As the news spread, thousands of people took to the streets. The protesters included a large number of people from Rajbagh, Ikhrajpura, and Radio Colony."

However, on Friday, like every year, shops and other institutions were closed and a silent protest was being observed for justice.

"Jagmohan was the governor at the time and there was a conspiracy to kill people," a senior citizen told ETV Bharat on condition of anonymity. "It was like a hurricane and by three o'clock the situation was such that people could not see each other."

"They were marching towards Chota Bazaar in a procession. When the protesters reached Gawkadal village, the paramilitary forces opened fire on them, killing more than 50 civilians," the senior citizen said.

He further added, "After that indiscriminate shootings, we thought that the time of doomsday has come. None of the officials involved in this massacre has been punished. Several commissions have been set up in this regard but no results so far."

Meanwhile, a separatist group had also put up posters calling for a strike in the area and the impact is quite evident.