Pulwama (J&K): Unidentified terrorists opened fire on an independent Sarpanch of the Halqa Arihal-B panchayat in Arihal. However, the Sarpanch remained unscathed as the attackers missed their target.

The incident comes days after another sarpanch died after being shot at in the Audora area of Kulgam district. Similarly, another sarpanch was shot dead by terrorists in the Khonmoh in Srinagar on Wednesday.

Saturday's incident is the third attack on Sarpanches in Jammu and Kashmir by terrorists.

