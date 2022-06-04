Udhampur: Security forces have claimed to have arrested a militant involved in the March 9 blast at Salathia Chowk in Udhampur in which one person was killed while 14 others were injured. Police sources said that the militant was arrested after a series of raids and is being questioned for further revelations. Sources said that the terrorist was also taken to the spot of the attack where the IED blast had taken place. Police are also holding a press conference today in this regard while more raids are being conducted for more possible arrests.

