Jammu: A Tehsildar was among four people injured in a scuffle between the revenue officer and the locals in the Sundarbans area of J&K's Rajouri district on Wednesday prompting police to register two cases, local reports said.

As per the reports, some persons entered into a heated argument with the Tehsildar of Sundarbani at his office. Subsequently, there was a scuffle in which at least four persons including the Tehsildar were injured. All four were subsequently hospitalized, as per reports.

Reports said that Police registered two separate FIRs against all accused persons involved in the two separate incidents. Further investigation into the incident is underway.

