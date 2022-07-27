New Delhi: Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir will be restored at an appropriate time, Minister of State (Home) Nityanand Rai informed the Rajya Sabha in a written reply on Wednesday.

"Yes Sir. Statehood to Jammu and Kashmir would be granted at an appropriate time," stated Rai. As to when the elections will be held in Jammu and Kashmir Rai said that the decision to conduct elections is the prerogative of the Election Commission of India.

"Delimitation Commission has notified orders on 14th March, 2022 and 5th May, 2022 on delimitation of Parliamentary and Legislative Assembly Constituencies of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir," stated Rai.