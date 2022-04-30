Srinagar: An army soldier was killed and two others injured when the vehicle they were travelling in turned turtle in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district of J&K on Saturday.

According to the initial inputs, the vehicle, part of an Army convoy, was on its way from Srinagar to Sonmarg when the accident took place near Masjid Mode Sumbal Bala Gund area of Kangan. One of the soldiers died on the spot in the accident while two others were injured. The wounded have been evacuated to the hospital for treatment.

