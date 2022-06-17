Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department has transferred the husband of terror victim Rajni Bala, a teacher, to Jammu on Thursday. Rajni Bala from Udhampur was shot by militants in south Kashmir's Kulgam district on May 31. Bala’s husband Raj Kumar Attri, a teacher, was posted at Boys Middle School at Mirhama in the Kulgam district. Principal Secretary, School Education Department, in an order said that Attri had requested to be posted in the Jammu region following the incident that occurred at Government High School Gopalpora, Kulgam.

“The services of Raj Kumar Attri, a teacher at BMS Mirhama District Kulgam, are hereby placed at the disposal of Director School Education, Jammu for further suitable adjustment in District Samba,” the order read. Following the teacher's killing, Kashmiri Pandits employed under the PM Package had staged protests in different parts of Kashmir Valley, including Srinagar demanding posting at safer places.