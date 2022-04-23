Srinagar: In a good news for the poor and needy patients suffering from life threatening diseases, the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura has created an Endowment Fund to help such patients.

Medical Superintendent SKIMS Soura said a statement the SKIMS Endowment Fund has been created to provide financial assistance to poor patients living below poverty line and falling under the low income group as is in vogue in other tertiary care Institutions of the country. The SKIMS Endowment Fund has been approved by Governing Body under which financial assistance is provided to poor patients who are suffering from life threatening diseases such as cancer, advanced heart diseases, those who require Renal or Hepatic Transplants. Many such other illnesses where a patient can’t afford the Financial Implications on account of his/her limited resources/poverty are also covered under the scheme.

The SKIMS administration in an appeal urged philanthropists, civil society and social organizations to donate liberally towards the fund to save precious lives. Donations can be contributed to the account number SB-0342040100015060 J&K Bank, SKIMS Soura, IFSC Code-JAKA0SKIMSS."

