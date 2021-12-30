Srinagar (J&K): Six militants were killed in two separate gunfights in south Kashmir districts of Kulgam and Anantnag since Wednesday evening.

Jammu and Kashmir police tweeted confirming the killings and said that four of the six killed so far have been identified.

Calling it a "big success", IGP Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said that six militants of the JeM outfit were killed in two separate encounters.

"Four among the killed terrorists have been identified so far. Two are Pakistani and two local terrorists. Identification of the other two terrorists is being ascertained. A big success for us," Kashmir Zone Police tweeted quoting the IGP.

The first encounter broke out Wednesday evening in Dooru, Shahabad area of Anantnag district in which a policeman was injured in the initial firing between the militants and the security forces.

The injured cop was shifted to a hospital, a police official said.

The encounter culminated with the killing of three militants, the official said.

Another gunfight erupted in the Mirhama area of the nearby Kulgam district around the same time in which two local and one Pakistani militant were killed, according to the police official.

Police said they recovered one M4 and two AK47 rifles after the encounter.

There has been a spike in militant encounters in the valley in the last week. On December 25, the southern districts of Shopian and Anantnag had witnessed two encounters in which police claimed killing four militants including an IED expert.

