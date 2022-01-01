Katra (J&K): At least 12 persons were killed and 13 others injured in a stampede that occurred at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine here on Saturday morning.

An official from the police control room in Reasi town said a stampede had occurred at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan.

According to the initial reports, 12 people have died in the stampede while several others have been injured.

"12 dead in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra. Casualties from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and 1 from J&K; more details awaited. Injured being taken to Naraina Hospital after rescue," said Dr Gopal Dutt, Block Medical Officer, Community Health Centre, Reasi.

The condition of some of the injured was stated to be serious.

The stampede, according to J&K DGP Dilbagh Singh, occurred at 2:45 am when some argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was saddened by the loss of lives and had spoken to J&K LG Manoj Sinha among others.

"Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to JK LG Shri Manoj Sinha ji, ministers Shri Dr Jitendra Singh Ji, Nityanand Rai Ji and took stock of the situation," the PM tweeted.