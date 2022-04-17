Srinagar: Six policemen were injured in stone-pelting and a cowshed was burnt after clashes broke out over a land dispute in Arwah village in Beerwah in central Kashmir’s Budgam district on Sunday, police said.

A spokesman for Budgam Police said that villagers of Arwah Beerwah attacked the house of one Mohammad Maqbool Dar son of Ghulam Mohammad Dar, a local resident and set ablaze his cow shed which the villagers claimed had been "built on graveyard land of the said village". A police party from police station Beerwah upon receiving the information rushed to the spot and tried to disperse the mob, however, it resorted to stone pelting upon the police party as well as the house of the Mohammad Maqbool Dar, the spokesman said.

While controlling the situation, six police personnel got injured by stones pelted at them. The situation was brought under control and the fire service was called to douse the blaze. A case FIR No 40/2022 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Beerwah and investigation taken up, police said.

As per the police, there is a long-standing dispute between Dar and the villagers over that piece of land and the issue is currently in court. A heavy deployment of police has been made in the village to prevent any further clashes. Some of the persons who had resorted to clashes have been identified on video analysis and strict action under law shall be taken against them, police said.

