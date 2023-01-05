Kupwara(J&K): The State Investigation Unit (SIU) conducted raids in various areas of North Kashmir's Kupwara district on Thursday morning during which mobile phones and some digital content were seized from some militants.

An SIU spokesman said that in connection with the case registered regarding militancy, the State Investigation Unit on Thursday searched the residences of the suspects in several areas of the border district of Kupwara. He said that the agency conducted raids in connection with the case registered under FIR number 276/2022 under sections 120B, 121, 121A, 122, and 123 of the IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

SSP Kupwara Yugal Minhas said that the raids were also conducted in Kupwara as part of the operation launched against militants and Pakistani handlers active in the Kupwara district to destroy the ecosystem of militancy.

According to him, the houses of the close relatives of 8 militants who illegally went to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and joined militant organizations like Hizbul Mujahideen, Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish, etc. He said that during the initial investigation, it was revealed that the said eight militants are very active in sending the militants to this side through infiltration, bringing weapons and ammunition as well as drug items to this side.