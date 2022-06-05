Jammu: The Jammu and Kashmir State Investigation Agency (SIA) conducted searches at multiple locations in connection with a militancy case in the Poonch district on Saturday. A special team of SIA Jammu visited the border district of Poonch in connection with the investigation of a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act at Police Station JIC, Jammu.

Also read: SIA raids multiple places in J&K in Hawala money case

The team visited various locations in the border areas of the district and seized incriminating material during their searches. The State Investigation Agency has been constituted by the Government of Union Territory, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) for the investigation and prosecution of terrorism-related cases. It is worth mentioning here that Director SIA after reviewing the working of SIA Jammu has issued strict directions to speed up investigations to unearth terror networks.