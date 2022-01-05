Rajouri: Several BSF men were injured in an accident today, as a bus turned turtle on Rajouri highway this afternoon. No casualties were reported in the accident.

The bus was carrying a convoy of the BSF Batallion when it met with an accident at the Bowli Morh at Narianand and turned turtle over the roadside area while on Rajouri Highway.

The officials reached the site of the accident after it came to light. "We have launched a rescue operation which is ongoing. All the injured soldiers have been shifted to a local hospital in other BSF vehicles which were a part of the convoy," informed the officials.

