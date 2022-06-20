Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday terminated the services of 112 doctors for being absent from duties. As per the orders issued by the Department of Health and Medical Education, the terminated doctors include medical officers, Consultant Surgeons and B-Grade Specialists. As per an official order issued in this regard, the doctors neither replied to notices nor reported back for duties.

The cases of these doctors have been examined thoroughly in the department in terms of the rules governing the subject and it has been found that since these doctors have not resumed their duties despite notices issued to them and this act on their part is voluntary and they are liable to be discharged from services on account of unauthorized absence from duties….," the orders issued by Manoj Kumar Dwivedi Principal Secretary H&ME Department read.

In one of the orders, the government has terminated the services of Dr. Ramotra Rohini Krishan (Medical Officer) from Kathua who has been absent since 19 October 2017; Dr Ajaydeep Singh of Nanak Nagar, Jammu (Consultant Surgeon; absent since 12.10.2017); Dr. Abdul Hamid of Shiva Doda (Medical Officer; absent from 16.02.2018), Dr. Mudasir Maqbool Wani of Ompora Budgam (Medical Officer; absent since 21.08.2018), Dr. Sabiya Majid of Al Noor Colony Buchpora (Medical Officer, absent since 01.07.2018), Dr. Hanief Maqbool Tantary of Palhalan Pattan (Medical Officer; absent since 31.01.2020); Dr Mohammad Shafeeq Rubani of Tangdhar Karnah Kupwara (Medical Officer; absent 15.10.2019) and Dr Aijaz Ahmad Bhat (Medical Officer; absent 31.03.2020).

Similar orders have been passed in case of other terminated doctors.

