New Delhi: Security agencies in Jammu & Kashmir have identified at least 150 overground workers (OGWs) suspected to be working with different Pakistan-based terrorist organisations to create sabotage activities ahead of the annual Amarnath Yatra. The yatra is commencing on June 30. A senior intelligence official told ETV Bharat on Wednesday that the suspected OGWs are based both in Jammu and Srinagar.

"We have collected their background and they are under our close surveillance," the official said. Without further divulging the identity of the suspected OGWs, the official said that businessmen and employees engaged in the public and private sectors are working as OGWs. Intelligence inputs have suggested that terrorist organisations have been planning for a major sabotage attempt to foil the Amarnath Yatra.

"We suspect that these OGW are working hand-in-glove with different terrorist organisations to carry out terror activities," the official said. In the recent past, security agencies have arrested several OGWs, who were found to be involved in anti-India activities. It is learnt that joint teams of Jammu & Kashmir police and central security agencies will tighten the noose against the OGWs. The crackdown comes at a time when the security forces have intensified anti-terror operations in J&K. As many as 119 terrorists have been killed by security forces in J&K this year so far. The highest killings of 27 terrorists took place in May.