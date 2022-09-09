Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir): Police authorities have imposed prohibitory orders under section 144 of the CrPC in Rajouri town of Jammu and Kashmir following tensions between two groups over a piece of land. Official sources said the prohibitory orders were issued in view of apprehensions of disturbance to law and order. Measures were taken to prevent any untoward incident in the area.

The police made announcements on public address systems fitted in their vehicles on Friday, asking people to stay indoors and shopkeepers not to open shops. According to an order by Tehsildar, the disputed land has been attached under section 145 of the CrPC and placed under the 'spurdnama' (custody) of the station house officer till the case is decided by a competent court of law.