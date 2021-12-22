New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday reiterated that abrogation of Article 370 from J&K has witnessed an overall development in the region besides receiving an investment proposals of Rs 31,000 crore till date.

"The growth in industries, business, trade and employment can be measured from State Goods and Service Tax (SGST), Motor Spirit Tax (MST) and Stamp Duty. During the financial year 2020-21, SGST, MST and Stamp Duty collection have witnessed a growth of 14.50 percent, 64.63 percent and 104.10 percent respectively," said Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in the Rajya Sabha.

He said that there was also a net increase in Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection with 25.43 percent in the current financial year.

"All these indicate growth in industries, business, trade and employment sectors," Rai said.

He said that government has notified the new central sector scheme for industrials development of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir, with an outlay of Rs 28,400 crore..

"This is likely to provide employment to over 4.5 lakh people while boosting the industrial development of J&K," Rai said.

Referring to the terrorism related incidents in J&K, Rai said that the government has instituted a robust security and intelligence grid along with proactive operations against terrorists.

"The security situation in J&K has improved significantly since August 2019 and there has been a significant decline in terrorist related incidents and infiltration of terrorist from across the border has also come down," Rai said.

Giving more details, Rai said that 203 terrorist incidents took place till November 30 this year which was 244 in 2020, 255 in 2019 and 417 in 2018.

The estimated net infiltration in 2018 was 143, followed by 138 in 2019, 51 in 2020 and 28 in 2021, Rai said.

