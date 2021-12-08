New Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir has received investment proposals worth about Rs.31,000 crore after the abrogation of Article 370, Minister of State, Home, Nityanand Rai said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Rai, in a written reply to question raised by Aam Admi Party MP Narain Dass Gupta said that the Union Government has notified the "New Central Sector Scheme for Industrial Development of Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir (J&K)" on February 19 this year.

"This has been supplemented by the J&K Industrial Policy, J&K Private Industrial Estate Development Policy and J&K Industrial Land Allotment Policy," said Rai.

He also said that these steps have received a positive response.

"These steps have generated a good response and the government of Jammu & Kashmir has reported to have receiving proposals for investments worth approximately Rs 31,000 crore so far," added Rai.