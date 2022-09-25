Ramban (J&K): District administration in Ramban has banned the nomadic Gujjar and Bakrwal communities from walking with livestock on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway to ensure smooth movement of vehicles. However, officials said that 50 trucks will be provided to transport the tribal families coming from the pastures of the Kashmir valley to Jammu province.

Ramban District Magistrate Musratul Islam on Saturday issued an order appointing Sub-Divisional Magistrate Banhal, Zaheer Abbas Butt, as the nodal officer to oversee the migration of the Gujjar and Bakarwal communities. The District Magistrate has said in the order that "Nodal officer will be assisted by District Assistant Regional Transport Officer Rambin, Sumrinder Singh and Manager Road Transport Corporation Rambin Rajesh."

Every year, lakhs of people belonging to nomadic tribes, especially Gujjars and Bakarwals, migrate to the Kashmir Valley in April-May and return to different parts of Jammu in September-October before the onset of winter.