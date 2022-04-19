Srinagar: A punt gun and a boat used for poaching migratory birds were seized from the famous Wular lake in north Kashmir's Bandipora district on Tuesday. The poachers however managed to flee from the spot.

The recovery, as per local inputs, was made by a team of the Forest Protection Force (FPF) during a raid at the Lankreshipora area of the north Kashmir district. The raid was carried out following a tip-off on the use of punt guns at Wular for killing certain bird species. The anti-poaching team headed by a deputy inspector was deputed to carry out the raid during which a 09-feet long punt gun, a boat and live shells were seized from the spot

A punt gun is a type of extra-large shotgun used by hunters in wetlands to shoot large numbers of migratory birds for commercial hunting.

