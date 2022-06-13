Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir administration has constituted a committee to inquire into the alleged irregularities in the written test for sub-inspector posts in J&K police. The committee headed by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary), Home Department, R K Goyal has been asked to submit its report by June 24. Principal Secretary General Administration Department and Secretary Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs have been appointed as the members of the committee.

"The committee may co-opt any other member as may be required and shall submit report/ recommendations taking into the account all aspects of selection process within a period of 15 days from the date of the issuance of this," an order reads, adding that the inquiry committee shall be serviced by General Administration Department.

Last week, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had ordered a high-level probe into the matter amid allegations of fraud in the selection list of 1,200 police sub-inspector posts. The L-G said that “the committee will submit its report within shortest possible time and the recruitment will be conducted afresh if any wrongdoing is found".

Also read: J&K: LG Sinha orders probe as SI selection list comes under scanner