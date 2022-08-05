Srinagar (J&K): On August 5, 2019, the central government of India abrogated the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and downgraded the erstwhile state into two Union Territories, thereby marking a historic decision. On this day, Home Minister Amit Shah announced very confidently from the floor of Parliament that "abrogation of Article 370 and 35A will reduce militancy in Jammu and Kashmir and bring peace to the region." Jammu and Kashmir police data, when accessed by ETV Bharat, revealed that there has been only a 30 per cent reduction in militancy-related killings while just a 20 per cent reduction in militancy-related incidents in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir since the abrogation.

According to the data, a total of 1,178 deaths have been reported in the region from August 5, 2016, to August 5, 2019. The dead include 170 civilians, 246 security forces personnel and 702 militants. The highest number of deaths occurred from August 5, 2018, to August 5, 2019, when a total of 457 people were killed during various militancy-related incidents. Among the dead were 64 civilians, 117 security forces personnel, and 276 militants. Meanwhile, 335 people on August 5, 2016, and August 5, 2017, and 386 people lost their lives from August 5, 2017, to August 5, 2018, during such operations.

"Hizbul Mujahideen militant Burhan Wani was killed in 2016-17. There were protests following his killing in the whole Valley and the situation was very tense. Despite these protests, the security forces were able to control the situation and there was a minimum loss of life or property," a senior police officer told ETV Bharat on the condition of anonymity.

The official further said, "At the time of the decision of the abrogation, we were apprehensive about the situation that it might get worse, but the situation remained normal. Although the militants tried to speed up their operations, they targeted the security force personnel and civilians. They also came up with new names and offshoot outfits but security forces were able to neutralize over 550 militants and due to which the situation in the valley is much better now."

According to the data, a total of 820 people have been killed during various militancy-related incidents since August 5, 2019, including 108 civilians, 127 security forces personnel and 585 militants. During the last three years, Jammu and Kashmir have seen a 30.39 per cent dip in killings caused because of the militants. While on the other hand, militancy-related incidents too have seen a decrease of 20.22 per cent since August 5, 2019, till now. In the last three years, 442 incidents have been reported compared to the 529 incidents reported during three years before the abrogation of Article 370.

However, a majority of the local police force in the valley is not fully satisfied with the present situation there. "Though the figures are showing a decrease in the number of killings, militancy is still a threat. This chain of killings needs to be broken," the official said.