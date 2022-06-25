Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir): The Jammu and Kashmir police arrested four militants and busted a narco-terror funding module of proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba on Friday. The four militants have been identified as Younis Manzoor, son of Manzoor Ahmed Waza, and Mehboob Ahmed, son of Mohd Ramzan Sheikh. Both of them are residents of Wathoora Chadoora. The other two are Irshad Ahmad Ganie, son of Mohd Amin Ganie, a resident of Arigam Khansahib, and Muzaffar Ahmad, son of Ghulam Nabi Bhat, a resident of Parnewa Khansahib.

Preliminary investigation has revealed that the arrested terrorist associates were involved in providing logistic support to proscribed terror outfit LeT by distributing proceeds of narcotics to active terrorists and terror operatives of the outfit. Moreover, five vehicles (Wagon-R JK16A-5491, Alto-800 JK13G-2360, Alto-800 JK04G-0524, Tata Mobile JK12A-3618 and Yamaha Motorbike JK01AH-8994) have also been seized. These vehicles were allegedly purchased from the proceeds of narcotics sales.

Besides, incriminating material of proscribed terror outfit LeT, explosive substances, including three grenades, two AK-Magazines and sixty-five rounds of AK-47, were recovered from their possession. An FIR has been registered (FIR number 116/ 2022) under relevant Sections of law at Chadoora Police Station. Further investigation into this matter is in progress.