Budgam(Jammu and Kashmir): Police officials in Budgam have busted a fake SIM card racket by arresting three persons involved in the commission of the crime. The arrest was reportedly initiated after the police received specific information about a group of PoS agents operating in District Budgam. These people, according to the received information, were involved in cheating innocent people by forging their documents and using them as genuine to procure SIM cards for their personal interests to such SIM cards for criminal acts.

The arrested have been identified as Iqbal Hussain Khanday from Sebdan, Mohammad Ishaq Bhat from Kremshore and Ghulam Hassan Dar from Razwen areas of Budgam were arrested. Accordingly, a case was filed under relevant sections of law at the Budgam Police Station.

A preliminary investigation into the matter revealed that the arrested trio was working as retail vendors and used to issue SIM cards under fictitious names by using the photographs of their agents, family members and themselves. Also, as a supporting identification document, some of the accused have used a forged seal of J&K Bank Branch Kremshore to prepare fake bank passbooks.

In order to unearth the whole module, a Special Investigation Team headed by ASP Budgam Shri Gowhar Ahmad-JKPS has been constituted to investigate the case thoroughly including possible terror angles. As informed by the officials, if the investigation reveals any evidence that confirms terror links, relevant sections under ULA(P) shall be incorporated case.

As the investigation into the matter continues, the police officials have urged the general public to remain cautious and acquire SIM cards through legal means after completing all verification processes and not to fall prey to the vested interests of SIM card scammers.